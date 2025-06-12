Air India crash: List of delayed flights as Ahmedabad airport suspends ops
While passengers have been requested to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines, here are some flights that are being showed as “delayed”
All operations at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been suspended until further notice because of the Ahmedabad-London AI 171 crash on Thursday (June 12).
While passengers have been requested to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines, here are some flights that are currently being showed as “delayed”.
Departures (from Ahmedabad)
Air India AI424 to Delhi
IndiGo 6E6712 to Dehradun
IndiGo 6E522 to Pune
IndiGo 6E6493 to Ranchi
IndiGo 6E424 to Dehradun
Star Air S5219 to Nanded
Air India AI882 to Delhi
IndiGo 6E2079 to Delhi
IndiGo 6E258 Goa North Manohar International
IndiGo 6E7283 to Kishangarh
IndiGo 6E6539 to Chennai
IndiGo 6E6098 to Hyderabad
SpiceJet SG15 to Dubai
IndiGo 6E863 to Bengaluru
IndiGo 6E6556 to Kolkata
IndiGo 6E5139 to Mumbai
IndiGo 6E935 to Lucknow
Alliance Air 9I609 to Jalgaon
Air India AI409 to Mumbai
IndiGo 6E6805 to Varanasi
IndiGo 6E2032 to Delhi
IndiGo 6E5160 to Mumbai
Alliance Air 9I612 to Mumbai
IndiGo 6E6351 to Mumbai
Arrivals (to Ahmedabad)
IndiGo 6E6194 from Raipur
SpiceJet SG616 from Dehradun
IndiGo 6E7581 from Bhopal
IndiGo 6E347 from Amritsar
IndiGo 6E7969 from Diu
Air India AI402 from Mumbai
IndiGo 6E5201 from Mumbai
IndiGo 6E381 from Goa North Manohar International
IndiGo 6E6553 from Pune
IndiGo 6E6713 from Dehradun
IndiGo 6E292 from Kolkata
IndiGo 6E6654 from Ranchi
IndiGo 6E7184 from Kishangarh