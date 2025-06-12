    • The Federal
    cancelled delayed flights after Air India plane crash
    Remains of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday | PTI Photo

    Air India crash: List of delayed flights as Ahmedabad airport suspends ops

    While passengers have been requested to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines, here are some flights that are being showed as “delayed”

    12 Jun 2025 4:07 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-12 11:08:25)

    All operations at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been suspended until further notice because of the Ahmedabad-London AI 171 crash on Thursday (June 12).

    While passengers have been requested to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines, here are some flights that are currently being showed as “delayed”.

    Departures (from Ahmedabad)

    Air India AI424 to Delhi

    IndiGo 6E6712 to Dehradun

    IndiGo 6E522 to Pune

    IndiGo 6E6493 to Ranchi

    IndiGo 6E424 to Dehradun

    Star Air S5219 to Nanded

    Air India AI882 to Delhi

    IndiGo 6E2079 to Delhi

    IndiGo 6E258 Goa North Manohar International

    IndiGo 6E7283 to Kishangarh

    IndiGo 6E6539 to Chennai

    IndiGo 6E6098 to Hyderabad

    SpiceJet SG15 to Dubai

    IndiGo 6E863 to Bengaluru

    IndiGo 6E6556 to Kolkata

    IndiGo 6E5139 to Mumbai

    IndiGo 6E935 to Lucknow

    Alliance Air 9I609 to Jalgaon

    Air India AI409 to Mumbai

    IndiGo 6E6805 to Varanasi

    IndiGo 6E2032 to Delhi

    IndiGo 6E5160 to Mumbai

    Alliance Air 9I612 to Mumbai

    IndiGo 6E6351 to Mumbai

    Arrivals (to Ahmedabad)

    IndiGo 6E6194 from Raipur

    SpiceJet SG616 from Dehradun

    IndiGo 6E7581 from Bhopal

    IndiGo 6E347 from Amritsar

    IndiGo 6E7969 from Diu

    Air India AI402 from Mumbai

    IndiGo 6E5201 from Mumbai

    IndiGo 6E381 from Goa North Manohar International

    IndiGo 6E6553 from Pune

    IndiGo 6E6713 from Dehradun

    IndiGo 6E292 from Kolkata

    IndiGo 6E6654 from Ranchi

    IndiGo 6E7184 from Kishangarh

