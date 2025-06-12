Ahmedabad flight crash: What we know so far

An Air India passenger plane, identified as Flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, reportedly crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound flight met with the accident shortly after its take-off.

What we know so far

Route: Ahmedabad to London

Flight: Air India Flight (AI-171)

Aircraft type: Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Registration: VT-ANB

People onboard: 242 (230 passengers, 12 crew members)

Commander: Capt Sumeet Sabharwal (Line Training Captain)

Flying Experience: 8,200 hours

First Officer: Clive Kundar

Flying Experience: 1,100 hours

Crash location: Meghaninagar area, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad

Departure Time: 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC)

Runway: 23 at Ahmedabad airport

Incident: Crashed shortly after takeoff, outside the airport perimeter; MAYDAY distress call made to ATC; No further communication received afterward; Heavy black smoke observed at the crash site

Current status: Emergency services are conducting rescue and evacuation operations. Fire tenders are working to douse the blaze

Casualties: Unconfirmed, but reports indicate several injured

Investigation: Airport authorities have initiated an internal inquiry. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has acknowledged the incident. A full investigation will be conducted into the cause.