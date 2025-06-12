    • The Federal
    Ahmedabad plane crash
    x
    The aircraft crashed immediately after departure, and heavy black smoke was observed from the accident site. Photo: PTI

    Ahmedabad flight crash: What we know so far

    An Air India passenger plane carrying 242 passengers, reportedly crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

    The Federal
    12 Jun 2025 2:58 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-12 09:41:13)

    An Air India passenger plane, identified as Flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, reportedly crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound flight met with the accident shortly after its take-off.

    What we know so far

    Route: Ahmedabad to London

    Flight: Air India Flight (AI-171)

    Aircraft type: Boeing 787 Dreamliner

    Registration: VT-ANB

    People onboard: 242 (230 passengers, 12 crew members)

    Commander: Capt Sumeet Sabharwal (Line Training Captain)

    Flying Experience: 8,200 hours

    First Officer: Clive Kundar

    Flying Experience: 1,100 hours

    Crash location: Meghaninagar area, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad

    Departure Time: 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC)

    Runway: 23 at Ahmedabad airport

    Incident: Crashed shortly after takeoff, outside the airport perimeter; MAYDAY distress call made to ATC; No further communication received afterward; Heavy black smoke observed at the crash site

    Current status: Emergency services are conducting rescue and evacuation operations. Fire tenders are working to douse the blaze

    Casualties: Unconfirmed, but reports indicate several injured

    Investigation: Airport authorities have initiated an internal inquiry. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has acknowledged the incident. A full investigation will be conducted into the cause.

    Air IndiaBoeing 787plane crashesflight crash
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X