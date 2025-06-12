Ahmedabad flight crash: What we know so far
An Air India passenger plane, identified as Flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers, reportedly crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound flight met with the accident shortly after its take-off.
What we know so far
Route: Ahmedabad to London
Flight: Air India Flight (AI-171)
Aircraft type: Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Registration: VT-ANB
People onboard: 242 (230 passengers, 12 crew members)
Commander: Capt Sumeet Sabharwal (Line Training Captain)
Flying Experience: 8,200 hours
First Officer: Clive Kundar
Flying Experience: 1,100 hours
Crash location: Meghaninagar area, near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad
Departure Time: 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC)
Runway: 23 at Ahmedabad airport
Incident: Crashed shortly after takeoff, outside the airport perimeter; MAYDAY distress call made to ATC; No further communication received afterward; Heavy black smoke observed at the crash site
Current status: Emergency services are conducting rescue and evacuation operations. Fire tenders are working to douse the blaze
Casualties: Unconfirmed, but reports indicate several injured
Investigation: Airport authorities have initiated an internal inquiry. DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has acknowledged the incident. A full investigation will be conducted into the cause.