Fire breaks out at Bhavnagar lab; 20 rescued as blaze engulfs building

A massive fire broke out at the Dev Pathology Lab in the Kala Nala area of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday (December 3). Residents in the locality swiftly responded to the incident and joined the action to evacuate the children and other patients from the lab.

Also Read: Hong Kong fire death toll soars to 128, hundreds missing; police cite gross negligence

According to reports, Bhavnagar District Collector Manish Bansal stated that the incident happened around 9 am at the Samikh Complex, where the lab had been functioning. Upon receiving the information, fire safety officials reached the spot to douse the fire. Ambulance and police personnel also joined the efforts at the scene.

Reportedly, this building functioned as a multi-hospital complex. On the first floor, Shubham Neuro Care Hospital was located. Firefighters broke the windows on the first floor and evacuated the children. According to The Daily Jagran, the evacuated patients were admitted to Sir T Hospital, Bhavnagar Medical College.

No casualties reported

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja said the fire broke out in the basement and later reached other floors in the building. “We rescued people on stretchers and ladders,” he said, adding that nearly 20 people were rescued. He assured that there were no casualties.

Also Read: Winter Session Day 3: Oppn MPs arrive in masks; protest against pollution, labour laws

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja says, "... The fire broke out in the basement and engulfed the entire building. We have rescued people on stretchers and ladder. We have rescued 15-20 people so far. There is no casualty. Firefighting and the… https://t.co/qX2Ml4I1Qq pic.twitter.com/P3IseWPOoa — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

“Firefighting and the cooling process are underway. More than 50 firefighters and 6 fire brigades are deployed here,” he noted further.

(More details awaited)