Hong Kong fire death toll soars to 128, hundreds missing; police cite gross negligence

Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in nearly eight decades has claimed 128 lives, after rescue teams recovered more bodies from the ruins of the Wang Fuk Court estate in Tai Po, where a blaze tore through eight 32-storey towers covered in bamboo scaffolding.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday (November 26) and spread with alarming speed, is the city’s worst since 1948, when 176 people were killed in a warehouse blaze. The government announced on Friday (November 28) that rescue operations have now concluded.

Hundreds still missing

Speaking to reporters on Friday, officials reportedly said the death toll stands at 128, while around 200 people remain missing. Secretary for Security Chris Tang added that at least 79 people have been injured, according to an India Today report.

Although the rescue phase has ended, Tang said the search for those missing would continue, warning that the death toll could rise.

More than 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze for 24 hours before bringing it under control. Despite extinguishing the flames, smoke continued to escape from the site for two days, causing occasional flare-ups.

"We will endeavour to force entry into all the units of the seven affected blocks to ensure there are no further casualties," Chan told reporters.

Gross negligence cited

In the wake of the tragedy and reports of negligence during renovation works, Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has launched a probe.

On Thursday (November 27), the agency confirmed it was investigating potential corruption linked to the renovation project. At least three men — two directors and an engineering consultant from a construction firm — have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Reuters reported.

Police said that flammable foam boards placed over windows and combustible materials on exterior walls enabled the fire to race upward and across the towers within minutes.

"We have reason to believe the decision-makers showed gross negligence," Police Superintendent Eileen Chung said. Investigators seized documents, computers and mobile phones from the company’s offices.

Migrant workers affected

Emergency teams continued scouring the gutted towers on Friday, forcing open apartments and responding to outstanding distress calls. At least 25 calls for help remain unaccounted for.

Outside a community centre, families waited silently as officials displayed photographs taken inside the charred blocks to help them identify relatives.

The number of missing has fluctuated. Early on Thursday, authorities listed 279 residents as untraced, but no updated figure has been released.

Among the residents were many migrant domestic workers. A Philippine support group said 19 Filipino workers are still missing, while Indonesia’s consulate confirmed that two of its citizens are among the dead.

Hong Kong hosts more than 368,000 domestic workers, mostly from low-income Asian countries, many of whom live within their employers’s homes.

Shift to metal scaffolding

The incident has reignited debate over Hong Kong’s long-standing reliance on bamboo scaffolding — an ancient technique still widely used in the city, AP reported.

Officials said the blaze began on bamboo scaffolding outside one tower and then spread internally and to six other blocks, aided by strong winds. Experts say metal scaffolding, although costlier and slower to assemble, is far safer in high-risk residential towers.

Earlier this year, the city’s development bureau said it was considering shifting to metal scaffolding. Bamboo remains popular because it is lightweight, inexpensive and easy to install in cramped urban spaces, but it is also combustible, and scaffolding-related accidents have claimed 23 lives since 2018.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact ignition point or cause, but investigators believe a combination of flammable exterior materials, plastic window coverings and bamboo scaffolding created a perfect storm.

Fire-safety specialists say the disaster will likely accelerate Hong Kong’s move away from bamboo scaffolding after centuries of use.

USD 39 million relief fund

Hundreds of survivors spent a second night in a nearby shopping centre, choosing to sleep on mattresses and inside tents rather than move to official shelters, which they felt should be prioritised for those without other options.

Elderly residents, schoolchildren and families huddled near fast-food outlets as volunteers distributed food and hygiene supplies.

The tragedy has heightened unease in one of the world’s most densely populated cities, where soaring housing costs and ageing buildings frequently fuel public frustration.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced that USD 39 million relief fund would be created to support affected families and survivors. Several major Chinese companies have also pledged donations.

Beijing’s central leadership has responded swiftly, stressing the “utmost importance” of the disaster, a sign of concern that the tragedy could evolve into a broader test of public confidence.