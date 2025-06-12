Ahmedabad airport issues statement after London-bound AI flight crashes

Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been suspended until further notice after an Air India flight to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday (June 12).

In an official statement, the airport, operated by the Adani Group, said, “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

The flight, operated by Air India, had departed for Gatwick when the incident occurred just beyond the airport’s perimeter. Details regarding the cause of the crash and the number of casualties remain unclear. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the crash site, and authorities are currently assessing the situation.