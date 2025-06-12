Ahmedabad airport issues statement after London-bound AI flight crashes
Several services are being rerouted or cancelled, and travellers are advised to make alternative arrangements where possible
Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been suspended until further notice after an Air India flight to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday (June 12).
In an official statement, the airport, operated by the Adani Group, said, “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”
The flight, operated by Air India, had departed for Gatwick when the incident occurred just beyond the airport’s perimeter. Details regarding the cause of the crash and the number of casualties remain unclear. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the crash site, and authorities are currently assessing the situation.
Significant disruptions expected
The airport has urged passengers to stay away from the terminal and to check with their respective airlines for the latest travel updates. “We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the SVPIA spokesperson said.
With all inbound and outbound flights halted, significant disruptions are expected. Several services are being rerouted or cancelled, and travellers are advised to make alternative arrangements where possible.
Aviation authorities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are expected to launch a probe into the crash. A detailed report will follow once preliminary investigations are complete.
Further updates will be provided as they become available, the airport said.