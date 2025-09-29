Ahmedabad airport bomb threat email turns out to be a hoax, FIR lodged

The Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat mail, prompting the authorities to immediately convene an online meeting of the "bomb threat committee". However, the threat turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday (September 29).

Same threat to other airports

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the unidentified sender had sent the same text about bomb threats to several other airports. Emails with the same text have been sent to government and private establishments in the country, Ahmedabad's Airport Police Station inspector ND Nakum said. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified sender.

The threat message was sent from the email ID 'evilterrorizer111@gmail.com' to the official email ID of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here on Sunday, as per the FIR.

Sender claims to be ‘terror group leader’

According to the FIR, in the email, the sender claimed to be the leader of a terror group and said that the authorities had 24 hours to react.

"Message to administrators of airports and schools..bombs have been placed around your buildings and you have 24 hours to react, or face the blood pool..I am the leader of a terror group."

Upon learning about the email, airport officials immediately convened an online meeting of the "bomb threat committee" and concluded that it was a "non-specific bomb threat", as mentioned in the FIR.

FIR lodged

Later in the night, airport officials contacted the police and made a complaint, based on which the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the unknown email sender.

"Based on a complaint given by the airport management, we registered the FIR against the unidentified person on Sunday night. The threat, which was sent through an email, was a hoax, and it was sent to many other airports and establishments by the unknown sender on Sunday," Nakum said.

Police said that the FIR has been registered under section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with "criminal intimidation via anonymous or concealed communication.

300 Delhi schools, institutes get bomb threat

Bomb threats were also sent to more than 300 schools and institutes in Delhi, and several airports received bomb threats on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, officials earlier said.

It was also sent to Delhi Airport, among other airports in the country, they said.

At Jammu airport, a full anti-sabotage drill was carried out after a private airliner received a bomb threat email on Sunday.

However, officials said that nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police, adding that air traffic was not affected.

(With agency inputs)