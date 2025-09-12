Delhi High Court evacuated after bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

The Delhi High Court was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, and security was beefed up. The bomb threat was received via email.

The registrar general received the e-mail at 8.39 am, and some of the judges were informed about it, reported PTI.

While some of the judges started rising around 11.35 am, others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon. Security has been beefed up, and everyone present in the court premises has been asked to vacate. However, later in the day, New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We have checked the court premises and it was a hoax call."

Bomb disposal squad at spot

Earlier in the day after the court staff informed the judges about the bomb threat e-mail while they were conducting proceedings, they exited the courtrooms.

A section of the judges started rising at around 11.35 am, while others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon. A bomb disposal squad has rushed to the Delhi High Court premises.

According to police, a PCR call was received in the morning regarding an email claiming the presence of a bomb in the court premises. They further revealed that a search operation was being carried out, adding that Fire Brigade officials have also reached the spot.

'Judges’ chambers will detonate shortly'

“We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials, along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, are present at the spot,” a senior police official said as quoted by PTI. Several lawyers, court staff and clerks said they have been asked to vacate the premises.

According to a PTI report, the e-mail said "as a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers.”

The report further stated that the e-mail said three bombs had been placed in judges’ rooms/court complex and everyone should vacate the court complex by 2 pm.

(With agency inputs)