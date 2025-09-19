Madras High Court gets anonymous bomb threat email, probe on

The Madras High Court on Friday (September 19) received an anonymous bomb threat email. The mail was sent to the High Court’s official email address.

Police personnel and a bomb squad rushed to the spot, starting a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas. The High Court police said that an investigation has started to trace the origin of the email and assess the credibility of the threat, reported ANI.

The Delhi High Court was evacuated last Friday after a bomb threat was received via email at 8:39 am. The email claimed there would be bomb blasts in judges' chambers, following which security measures were intensified, with everyone on the court premises asked to evacuate.

While some judges began to leave their courtrooms around 11:35 am, others continued their proceedings until noon. The authorities quickly deployed a bomb disposal squad and police personnel to the location to conduct searches for potential threats.

New Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, later confirmed that the court premises were thoroughly examined, and the bomb threat was deemed a hoax.

Earlier, on September 12, the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat email that caused significant concern and led to the suspension of court hearings.

The email, which warned of a potential bomb blast within the court building, prompted the immediate evacuation of the high court complex. Police were dispatched to manage the situation, instructing judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors to leave the premises as a precaution.

A thorough search operation was initiated with the assistance of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad to ensure safety.