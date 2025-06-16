Ahmedabad crash LIVE: Cockpit Voice Recorder found; 80 bodies identified

Officials investigating the Air India flight AI-171 crash have confirmed that the Cockpit Voice Recorder black box has been found. The discovery of the black box is crucial as it will help identify the possible cause behind the deadly crash that killed 270 people, including 241 people on board.

Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.

80 victims identified through DNA matching

Meanwhile, hospital authorities in Ahmedabad on Sunday confirmed that 80 victims killed in the crash have been identified through DNA matching, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Authorities have handed over 33 bodies to the victims’ families, officials said on Sunday.

Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday.

The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for Rupani on Monday. His funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. So far 29 people are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground which includes five MBBS students. Only one person from the aircraft miraculously survived.

38 discharged, 13 under treatment

"A total of 80 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 33 victims have been handed over to their respective families," Additional Civil Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters.

The victims whose mortal remains were handed over were from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Botad and other places.

Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

Follow The Federal’s stories on the crash here

Ahmedabad crash victim’s sister demands accountability, transparency



Air India crash puts spotlight back on poor infrastructure at airports



Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘It looked like a bomb blast at first,’ says witness

Chaos at Ahmedabad morgue as staff struggles to address issues | Exclusive

Ahmedabad crash puts Boeing under lens again over recurring safety issues

Ground Report: Charred bodies, distraught families: Harrowing scenes at Ahmedabad hospital



Follow this space for more live updates









