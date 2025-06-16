Ahmedabad crash LIVE: Cockpit Voice Recorder found; 80 bodies identified
Gujarat govt announces state mourning for former CM Vijay Rupani who was killed in the crash, on Monday; funeral procession to be held in Rajkot in the evening
Officials investigating the Air India flight AI-171 crash have confirmed that the Cockpit Voice Recorder black box has been found. The discovery of the black box is crucial as it will help identify the possible cause behind the deadly crash that killed 270 people, including 241 people on board.
Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.
80 victims identified through DNA matching
Meanwhile, hospital authorities in Ahmedabad on Sunday confirmed that 80 victims killed in the crash have been identified through DNA matching, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Authorities have handed over 33 bodies to the victims’ families, officials said on Sunday.
Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday.
The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for Rupani on Monday. His funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. So far 29 people are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground which includes five MBBS students. Only one person from the aircraft miraculously survived.
38 discharged, 13 under treatment
"A total of 80 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 33 victims have been handed over to their respective families," Additional Civil Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters.
The victims whose mortal remains were handed over were from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Botad and other places.
Of the 51 people injured in the incident, 38 have been discharged, while 13 are still undergoing treatment, said Dr. Patel, a professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.
Live Updates
- 16 Jun 2025 7:58 AM IST
Govt constituted high-level committee to meet first time today
The first meeting of the high-level multi-disciplinary committee set up by the government to look into the Ahmedabad plane crash will be held on Monday in Delhi.
The panel, chaired by the home secretary, is expected to submit its report in three months.
The committee will have its first meeting on Monday afternoon, the sources told PTI.
The committee is expected to focus on "formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future".
A separate investigation is also being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said while the AAIB investigation will handle the technical aspects, the high-level committee will provide a holistic, policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards.
- 16 Jun 2025 7:57 AM IST
Filmmaker missing since plane crash; kin fear he may be a victim, give DNA samples
The family of a filmmaker have submitted DNA samples after he went missing on Thursday and his mobile phone location was last traced to just 700 metres away from the horrific Air India plane crash.
The aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39pm on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 on board as well as 29 on the ground.
Naroda-resident Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, directs music albums and went to meet someone at Law Garden area that afternoon, his wife Hetal said.
"My husband called me at 1.14pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police was intimated, the last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metres away from the crash site," she said.
"His phone got switched off around 1:40pm (a minute after the ill-fated flight took off). His scooter and mobile phone are missing. All this is unusual since he would never use that route (as per the last location) to come home. We have submitted DNA samples to check if he was one of those killed on the ground due to the crash," Hetal added.
Since many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.
- 16 Jun 2025 7:55 AM IST
Sikkim BJP organises candlelight vigil in memory of Ahmedabad plane crash victims
The Sikkim unit of the BJP organised a candlelight vigil at M G Marg here on Sunday evening to honour the memory of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.
All but one of the 242 passengers of the London-bound Air India flight (AI171) and 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students, were killed when the plane crashed into the campus of a medical college moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12.
Sikkim BJP media in-charge Niren Bhandari said that the vigil was a poignant display of unity and remembrance. The participants observed a moment of silence for the departed souls.
In a gesture of solidarity, tourists from Ahmedabad visiting Sikkim joined the local community in the vigil, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in prayer and mourning.
Bhandari said that the Sikkim unit of the BJP expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prays for peace for the departed and strength for those left behind.
- 16 Jun 2025 7:54 AM IST
DNA tests identify 80 victims including ex-CM Rupani; 33 bodies handed over to kin
Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of 80 victims through DNA matching, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Authorities have handed over 33 bodies to the victims’ families, officials said on Sunday.
Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday.
The Gujarat government has announced a state mourning for Rupani on Monday. His funeral procession will be held in Rajkot in the evening.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on Thursday. So far 29 people are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground which includes five MBBS students. Only one person from the aircraft miraculously survived.
"A total of 80 plane crash victims have been identified so far through DNA matching. Of these, the bodies of 33 victims have been handed over to their respective families," Additional Civil Superintendent Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters.
The victims whose mortal remains were handed over were from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Botad and other places.
- 16 Jun 2025 7:53 AM IST
Cockpit Voice Recorder found
Officials investigating the Air India plane crash on Sunday confirmed that the Cockpit Voice Recorder black box has been found, a crucial discovery which will help identify the possible cause behind the deadly crash that killed 270 persons, including 241 persons on board.
Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.
The officials confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and also visited the civil hospital where injured persons are undergoing treatment.
Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at Circuit House here and discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and state governments, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India, an official release said.
"Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House, here Dr Mishra discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, AAIB, and Airports Authority of India," a PIB release said.
The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made, the release stated.
"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said.
With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy to find the cause of the crash for investigators.