Chaos at Ahmedabad morgue as staff struggles to address issues | Exclusive

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash, distraught families from Surat have been left waiting outside Ahmedabad’s morgue for two days — without answers, without updates, and without basic dignity. The anguish is mounting as they demand any information on their loved ones who may have perished in the crash.

The scene is one of grief and frustration. Civil defence staff, including the exhausted warden Hemalata, are stretched beyond capacity. Hemalata, visibly shaken and emotionally worn out, has been working continuously since the incident unfolded.

“There are bodies in bits and pieces... some are charred beyond recognition,” said Hemalata, warden of the civil defence team, nearly breaking down.

Also read: Ahmedabad crash: System failure or pilot error? Capt Ranganathan decodes

Identification crisis and contamination risks

Families are not being allowed into the morgue or cold storage area due to the risk of infection and contamination. This has only added to their distress, as they are desperate to catch even a last glimpse of their loved ones. Many find it difficult to accept the restrictions, despite the health hazards involved.

The process of identification has proven harrowing. Hemalata shared how even trained personnel are struggling to recognize the remains due to the extreme condition of the bodies. The absence of medical officials or clear updates has further deepened the trauma of the grieving families.

Surat families angry, feel abandoned

Many relatives have travelled from Surat, a four-hour journey, only to be met with silence. “We didn’t even get a phone call from Air India or any authority from the Gujarat Government,” one relative said, visibly furious.

“They should at least put up a screen updating us on every information… we are not even being allowed to see the bodies,” one grieving man told us.

Also read: Ahmedabad crash puts Boeing under lens again over recurring safety issues

There’s a palpable sense of abandonment. The brother of one deceased family — comprising a father, mother, and young child — said the child’s grandfather has not spoken a word since arriving. He sits silently in a corner, waiting for closure.

“All he wants is to see the face of his only child, his daughter-in-law, and his grandson,” the brother said.

Information blackout deepens grief

A barricade now seals off the notification area where families were initially directed. Police have cordoned off the entire section, with no senior officials present to communicate with the families. No doctors, no Air India representatives, no disaster response heads — only a wall of silence.

“A senior official should come out and at least talk to them as a matter of courtesy,” said one relative, echoing the sentiment of many gathered there.

Even the civil defence staff were caught in the middle of the chaos, attempting to calm relatives while lacking information themselves.

Also read: Ground Report: Charred bodies, distraught families: Harrowing scenes at Ahmedabad hospital

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)