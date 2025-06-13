Ground Report: Charred bodies, distraught families: Harrowing scenes at Ahmedabad hospital

A tragic aftermath of the Air India crash has left Ahmedabad’s Government Civic Hospital struggling to manage an overwhelming influx of over 300 charred bodies. Equipped to handle only 10 to 20 post-mortems daily, the facility is now operating far beyond its limits.

With most bodies severely burnt, identification through conventional methods has become nearly impossible. DNA testing remains the only hope for families waiting to claim their deceased loved ones.

Massive post-mortem overload

“The unbearable stench all around the post-mortem department of the Government Civic Hospital at Ahmedabad says it all,” reported Ganapathy Subramaniam, standing amidst chaos and grief. The hospital, also referred to as the Civic Hospital, is ill-equipped for such a large-scale disaster.

After the Air India accident, around 300 bodies were brought to the hospital, and most of them were in a burnt condition. Doctors are relying heavily on DNA sampling to identify the remains.

Painstaking DNA identification

Doctors and forensic teams are working around the clock. “Taking DNA samples from them and matching them with the DNA samples of the relatives is a priority now,” said Ganapathy. Relatives are lining up to provide DNA samples, hoping for closure.

Many of the bodies are in half-burnt condition, making the identification process even more time-consuming. The DNA testing of the dead bodies is going to take a while.

Grief, stench and crowding

The hospital premises are filled with grieving relatives, media personnel, and curious onlookers. Most people were struggling with the stench, said Ganapathy. “Either they are wearing masks or they are tying handkerchiefs like me to avoid the unbearable stench.”

Authorities are under immense pressure to complete the matching and certification process so that the bodies can be handed over. “It is proving to be a harrowing wait for teary-eyed relatives,” Ganapathy concluded, surrounded by families who wait endlessly in hope and sorrow.

