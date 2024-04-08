Why Uber, Ola drivers have launched 'No AC Campaign' in Hyderabad as mercury rises

Amid rising temperatures in Hyderabad, Uber, Ola and Rapido customers will be forced to sweat from today (April 8) as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has launched ‘No AC Campaign’.

In a media release on Monday, TGPWU said the drivers are forced to turn off the air conditioners (ACs) in app-based cabs over “declining per kilometre fares”.

Cost of running cabs with ACs

“We, drivers working with Uber, Ola and Rapido apps are unable to turn on the AC in our cabs due to declining per kilometre fares. With temperatures in Hyderabad soaring up to 43 degree Celsius, turning on the AC means that the costs for fuel and maintenance rise. The cost of running our cabs with AC is rupees 16-18 per kilometre. After accounting for commissions charged by Uber, Ola and Rapido, we are able to earn only rupees 10-12 per kilometre,” TGPWU said.

The Union said they had no other option than to launch the ‘No AC Campaign’ starting this week. “With deep regret, we inform all customers who are hailing our services, of our inability to offer high-quality rides. With the AC on and the current fare structure, we are simply unable to meet the costs of running our cabs. Hence, we are launching the No AC Campaign starting this week.”

Reaching out to Telangana government

The Union said through this campaign it wanted to reach out to the Telangana state government and the companies about the challenges faced by the drivers employed with app-based cabs. The Union also warned of a nationwide campaign if their demands were not met.

“Through this campaign, we hope that we are able to reach out to the government and platform companies to pay timely attention to the daily issues faced by drivers of all app-based taxis. We request the Telangana State Government to urgently implement uniform fares per kilometre for all taxis attached to platform companies.

“Inconvenience to our customers and to ourselves as drivers is not our intention, however, as our requests to the Telangana State Government and to platform companies are repeatedly going unheard, we are left with little choice but to launch this No AC campaign. If our demands are not urgently addressed, TGPWU, in collaboration with the trade unions in other states, will be forced to launch a nationwide campaign for the same,” TGPWU said.

'Offer us tips'

If customers want the AC to be switched on during their rides, the Union requested them to offer tips to drivers to cover the costs. "If they require the AC to be switched on during rides, we request them to kindly offer us a tip to help us adequately meet the costs," it said.