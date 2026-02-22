Top Maoist leader Devji surrenders before Telangana Police: Reports

Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, who is believed to have taken over as the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in May 2025, has reportedly surrendered before the Telangana Police.

No official confirmation

According to local media reports on Sunday (February 22), another senior Maoist leader, Malla Raji Reddy, along with several cadres, also surrendered.

However, there was no official confirmation from Telangana Police as yet over the surrender of Devji, a native of Telangana, and other members of the banned outfit.

According to a report in the Times of India, Telangana police's Special Intelligence Bureau, which deals with anti-Maoist operations, is monitoring the situation. However, the report stated that senior officials have refused to comment on the matter.

Who is Devji

Earlier, Telangana Police had described Devji, who hails from Jagtial district of Telangana, as a key strategist.

Devji, in his 60s, is believed to have taken over as the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in May 2025, who had held the post earlier.

According to reports, Devji, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, created the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and a politburo member of the Maoist party.

Of late, many ultras of the banned outfit have shunned the movement and surrendered.

Assistance to surrendered Maoists: DGP

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy, on February 1,5 called upon all underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadre, including some 15 remaining cadres from Telangana, to give up arms.

He had stated that those who choose to join the mainstream will be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the state government's "Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme".

Major surrenders in January

Earlier in January, two senior Maoist functionaries, Badse Sukka alias Deva, a Dandakaranya State Zonal Committee member, and Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, along with 18 cadres, surrendered before Telangana Police in Hyderabad on Sunday. The group deposited 48 firearms, 2,206 rounds of ammunition and Rs 20.30 lakh in cash.

“With the surrender of Deva, the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army of CPI (Maoist) party has nearly collapsed,” said Telangana DGP, B Shivadhar Reddy, as quoted by Telangana Today.

Police described Deva as the second most prominent tribal leader in CPI (Maoist) and a contemporary of Madavi Hidma, killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh last year. Both hailed from Puvvarthi village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

‘Deva followed Hidma’

“Deva followed Hidma and became an expert in military strategies, procurement of explosives, manufacturing firearms, IEDs ,etc. He is a perfect strategist and ruthless in eliminating enemies. He planned several ambushes/raids like Jheram Ghati, in which Mahendra Karma, minister and other Indian National Congress leaders were killed,” said Telangana DGP.

Among the weapons surrendered were a Tavor rifle and a Colt rifle. “We are investigating where they got the weapons. A majority of the weapons are suspected to have been looted from the security forces during some ambushes,” he said.

(With agency inputs)