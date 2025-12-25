Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike among 4 killed in Odisha encounter

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday (December 25), police said. The incident marks yet another blow to the extremist outfit's insurgency in India in recent times.

Leader had Rs 1.1 crore bounty

Uike, a CPI(Maoist) central committee member who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

Also Read: As Maoism reaches dead end, vulnerable tribals face an uncertain future

The gun battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.

Also read: Maoist commander Madvi Hidma killed in Andhra Pradesh encounter

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

According to other reports, the operation against the extremists was launched based on specific inputs gathered from the Special Intelligence Wing.

Heavy teams deployed, arms recovered

More than 20 teams, including those from the Special Operations Group, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force were deployed in the Chakapad police station area of Odisha's Kandhamal district and the Rambha forest range in the areas bordering the neighbouring Ganjam district, also in the eastern state.

Also read: Bengal SIR under Maoist shadow in Jangalmahal as tribals reject EC exercise

Following an intense exchange of fire between the Maoists and the forces, the extremists' bodies were found in the area. Three rifles, including two INSAS, were also recovered, the reports added.

Odisha Police said the operation speaks about their continued efforts to defeat left-wing extremism and establish peace in the region.

(With agency inputs)