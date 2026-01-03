Top Maoist leader Badse Sukka, 19 others surrender in Telangana

In a major setback for the CPI (Maoist) insurgency, senior commander Badse Sukka, also known as Deva, surrendered to the Telangana Police, along with 19 underground members, official sources confirmed on Saturday (January 3).

The development marked a big blow for the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist) party.

Group hands over 'arms dump'

The surrendering group handed over the ‘arms dumps’ belonging to the PLGA, which included those linked to Badse, according to a police press release.

Another prominent leader, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, also surrendered, the release added.

Badse, a contemporary of top commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed by the security forces in Andhra Pradesh in November last year, ranks as the second-most significant tribal leader within the CPI (Maoist).

He joined the CPI-ML-PWG (People's War Group) in 2003 and is a specialist in military strategy, explosives, manufacturing firearms, IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and others, the release said.

Badse behind several high-profile attacks

Badse is a ruthless strategist and was instrumental in several high-profile attacks, including the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush in which former Chhattisgarh minister Mahendra Karma and many other Congress leaders were killed.

He is carrying a reward of Rs 75 lakh on his head.

Raji Reddy played a key role in establishing a guerrilla base on Karreguttalu (Chhattisgarh-Telangana border). He provided logistic support and made all arrangements for strengthening the guerrilla base.

The 20 surrendered Maoists, along with weapons, will be given a total of an eligible reward amount of Rs 1.82 crore as part of the state and Centre’s relief and rehabilitation policy.

The Telangana State Police Department has guaranteed that all eligible benefits will be provided, allowing the surrendered cadres to reconstruct their lives with dignity and security, the release stated.

(With agency inputs)