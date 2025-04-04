Encroachments, low revenues leave Telangana Waqf Board in dire straits

Even though a staggering 57,423 acres of Waqf land worth Rs 4 lakh crore in Telangana is under the grasp of encroachers, authorities have done little to take necessary action against the land grabbers.

75% of Waqf land under encroachment

Telangana is one of the states in India with the most valuable Waqf properties. While the Telangana State Waqf Board officially owns land worth Rs 5 lakh crore, most of these exist only on paper. Shockingly, 75 per cent of Waqf lands have fallen into the hands of encroachers. Last year, the Waqf Board admitted in the high court that records for 2,186 Waqf properties were missing, exposing the extent of administrative negligence. Although Waqf Board officials claim that once a land is declared Waqf property, it remains so forever, the fact that 75 per cent of these lands are encroached upon highlights the severity of the issue. Officials estimate that encroachments amount to Rs 4 lakh crore worth of Waqf properties.

No corrective measures

Sources say the encroachments are the result of massive corruption and illegal activities within the Waqf Board’s management. Waqf Board officials watched in silence as valuable Waqf lands in Hyderabad were encroached up and used for the construction of massive buildings like Lanco Hills.

Despite rampant land grabbing, the board has failed to take corrective measures. Over the past 30 years, a significant portion of Hyderabad’s Waqf properties has been lost.

Telangana has 33,929 Waqf institutions, collectively owning 77,538.07 acres of land, as per official records. However, of this, 57,423.91 acres remain in the hands of encroachers. Collusion between Waqf Board employees and encroachers has made it difficult to protect these properties, say sources.

District-wise breakdown of encroachments

Medak (former): Out of 23,910 acres, 23,782 acres are encroached.

Adilabad (former): Of 10,119 acres of Waqf, 9,189 acres have been encroached.

Hyderabad: Of 1,785 acres of prime land, 1,469 acres have been seized by encroachers.

Ranga Reddy: Of 14,785 acres of Waqf land, 13,480 acres have been encroached.

Mahbubnagar (former): 7,864 acres have been encroached.

Nalgonda: 1,400 acres have been encroached.

Warangal: 12 acres have been encroached.

Nizamabad: 23 acres have been encroached.

Khammam (former): 143 acres have been encroached.