Encroachments, low revenues leave Telangana Waqf Board in dire straits
Around 57,423 acres of Waqf land worth Rs 4 lakh crore in Telangana are under the grasp of encroachers
Even though a staggering 57,423 acres of Waqf land worth Rs 4 lakh crore in Telangana is under the grasp of encroachers, authorities have done little to take necessary action against the land grabbers.
75% of Waqf land under encroachment
Telangana is one of the states in India with the most valuable Waqf properties. While the Telangana State Waqf Board officially owns land worth Rs 5 lakh crore, most of these exist only on paper. Shockingly, 75 per cent of Waqf lands have fallen into the hands of encroachers. Last year, the Waqf Board admitted in the high court that records for 2,186 Waqf properties were missing, exposing the extent of administrative negligence. Although Waqf Board officials claim that once a land is declared Waqf property, it remains so forever, the fact that 75 per cent of these lands are encroached upon highlights the severity of the issue. Officials estimate that encroachments amount to Rs 4 lakh crore worth of Waqf properties.
No corrective measures
Sources say the encroachments are the result of massive corruption and illegal activities within the Waqf Board’s management. Waqf Board officials watched in silence as valuable Waqf lands in Hyderabad were encroached up and used for the construction of massive buildings like Lanco Hills.
Despite rampant land grabbing, the board has failed to take corrective measures. Over the past 30 years, a significant portion of Hyderabad’s Waqf properties has been lost.
Telangana has 33,929 Waqf institutions, collectively owning 77,538.07 acres of land, as per official records. However, of this, 57,423.91 acres remain in the hands of encroachers. Collusion between Waqf Board employees and encroachers has made it difficult to protect these properties, say sources.
District-wise breakdown of encroachments
Medak (former): Out of 23,910 acres, 23,782 acres are encroached.
Adilabad (former): Of 10,119 acres of Waqf, 9,189 acres have been encroached.
Hyderabad: Of 1,785 acres of prime land, 1,469 acres have been seized by encroachers.
Ranga Reddy: Of 14,785 acres of Waqf land, 13,480 acres have been encroached.
Mahbubnagar (former): 7,864 acres have been encroached.
Nalgonda: 1,400 acres have been encroached.
Warangal: 12 acres have been encroached.
Nizamabad: 23 acres have been encroached.
Khammam (former): 143 acres have been encroached.
Muhammad Saleem, general secretary of the Movement for Peace and Justice, has demanded the removal of encroachments and the protection of Waqf properties in the state. Speaking exclusively to Federal Telangana, he said that his organisation is actively protesting for the safeguarding of Waqf lands. He, however, rued that despite the organisation’s recommendation to increase rents on Waqf properties, the board’s administration has taken no action in this regard.
Decline in Waqf Board income
The state has 1,869 dargahs, 8,521 Muslim cemeteries, 3,052 mosques, 11,056 ashurkhanas, 6,789 chillas, 112 takiyas, and 2,530 other institutions, making a total of 33,929 Waqf establishments. However, the institutions responsible for protecting Waqf properties have failed to safeguard these properties from encroachments.
The encroachments have also led to a decline in the income of the state’s Waqf Board drawn from rent, leases, Waqf fund, marriage certificates, and marriage books.
Several individuals have been occupying Waqf Board buildings, shops, and lands under long-term leases while paying nominal rents. Many tenants continue paying outdated rental rates set years ago, despite the market value being much higher. Out of 20,110 acres leased, tenants pay minimal rent, causing huge revenue losses. Currently, the Waqf Board earns only Rs 5 crore annually from rent, with many tenants even defaulting on payments.
Madina building
The Madina Commercial Complex near Charminar, which houses over 500 shops, is a case in point. It is estimated that the annual revenue from these shops should exceed Rs 6 crore. However, tenants continue to pay outdated nominal rents, and some have even defaulted, resulting in Rs 30 crore in unpaid dues. The Waqf Board has failed to evict defaulters or revise rents. Several rental disputes remain pending in courts, further affecting revenue collection.
Speaking to Federal Telangana, former minister Muhammad Mahmood Ali called for strict action against encroachments and demanded a revision of rental rates to align with market values.
Unutilised Waqf funds
While Waqf revenue could be used for the education of Muslim students and livelihood programmes, the same is not being done. Islamic scholar Muhammad Mujahid from Purani Haveli, Hyderabad, told Federal Telangana that Waqf assets should be utilised for community development. However, he accused the board of neglecting its responsibilities, leading to poor educational opportunities for Muslim students.
Investigations ordered, no action taken
During the previous BRS government’s tenure, investigations were ordered into Waqf Board irregularities, but no progress was made. In 2017, the government sealed Waqf records to prevent tampering. CID investigations were ordered, but they yielded no results. As a result, critical land records remain inaccessible, causing delays in pending court cases. The records are deteriorating, but authorities have not taken measures to preserve them.
Raising the issue recently in the Telangana Assembly, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded an investigation into Waqf property encroachments by a retired high court judge, CBI, or CID.
(The story was originally published in The Federal Telangana)