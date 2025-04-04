UP has most Waqf properties in India; graveyards, mosques take most space

After prolonged and heated discussions in both Houses of Parliament, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed, even as members of the Muslim community staged protests opposing the legislation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Bill as a “watershed moment” in the management and regulation of Waqf properties across the country.

Also Read: Parliament's nod to Waqf Bill 'watershed moment': PM Modi

Waqf properties

India has over 8.72 lakh registered Waqf properties spread across more than 38 lakh acres, according to data from the Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) as of March 14, 2025. These include both land parcels and built assets held in charitable Islamic endowments.

Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the number of Waqf properties, with a staggering 2.17 lakh properties under the Sunni Waqf Board. While total area details for UP are not available, its count is more than double that of the second-ranking state.

West Bengal takes the second spot with 80,480 Waqf properties, followed closely by Punjab with 75,965, Tamil Nadu with 66,092, and Karnataka with 62,830. These five states alone account for a majority of the total Waqf assets in the country.

Also Read: LIVE | Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Bill after fiery debate between Centre, Opposition

Ownership documents lag

Of the 8.72 lakh properties, only 9,279 ownership documents have been uploaded so far, and just 1,083 Waqf deeds are available, pointing to gaps in documentation.

Among the most prominent categories, graveyards constitute the largest share, accounting for 1,50,569 properties or 17 per cent of the total. Closely following are mosques, numbering around 1,19,200, which represent 14 per cent of the entire inventory. The Waqf portfolio also reveals notable economic utilisation, with 1,13,187 shops and 92,505 houses under its ownership, indicating a blend of commercial and residential use that contributes to income generation for Waqf boards.

In terms of agricultural assets, Waqf controls 1,40,784 plots of agricultural land, representing 16 per cent of the total holdings. Additionally, the portfolio includes 33,492 dargahs, mazars, and makbaras.

The Waqf property register is diverse in its offerings. Besides mosques and graveyards, it includes 64,724 plots, 17,719 ashoorkhanas, 14,008 madarsas, and 1,26,189 properties falling into other miscellaneous categories.