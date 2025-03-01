Telangana tunnel collapse: 5 bodies found in mud debris

The worst has happened, as feared.

Five people trapped working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project work have been confirmed dead six days after a portion of the tunnel came down crashing. An official on Saturday (March 1) said five bodies were found buried in the mud inside the tunnel. The fate of three more workers is not known yet.

''Five bodies have been found. Efforts to retrieve the bodies from the mud are underway,'' B Devashayam, Additional Collector of Nagarkurnool, told the Federal.

The trapped persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahau, all from Jharkhand.

Of the eight, two are engineers, two are operators and the remaining four are labourers from Jharkhand. The two engineers and four labourers are employed by Jaiprakash Associates, the contracting firm for SLBC tunnel project. The incident took place in the underground power station of the Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Project, which is part of the larger Srisailam Dam complex on the Krishna River.

Marathon rescue work

Multiple rescue teams, including Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams, have been working relentlessly to save the eight people trapped for over six days. National and international agencies and experts in tunnels were also roped in. According to reports, some of the workers engaged in the tunnel work have started leaving the place out of fear.

At least 800 people are working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, 300 of whom are locals, and the rest are from states like Jharkhand, Odisha, and UP.

