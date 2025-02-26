Telangana tunnel collapse: Can India afford this tunnel boom?

India is witnessing an unprecedented boom in tunnel construction, with highways, metro projects, and hydroelectric developments pushing the limits of engineering. However, recent disasters, including the tunnel collapse at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Telangana, highlight the serious risks that come with this rapid expansion.

In December, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reported that 42 tunnels spanning 60.37 km were completed, while 57 more covering 93.96 km were still under construction. With urbanization surging, tunnels are becoming essential for infrastructure, but experts caution that safety and ecological concerns must not be ignored.

Massive investments in tunnel infrastructure

Leading Indian firms such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani, ITD Cementation, and Dilip Buildcon are spearheading the tunnel boom. India has already constructed 1,470 tunnels spanning 3,400 km, with more than 1,140 additional tunnels planned as part of a ₹1 trillion infrastructure pipeline.

As urban congestion worsens, underground construction is becoming the go-to solution. A Crisil-Ficci report suggests that tunnel projects are shifting towards narrow-width designs and underground transfers to enhance sustainability. But the question remains — can India ensure worker safety and environmental protection while expanding its infrastructure?

Rising tunnel accidents raise red flags

The SLBC tunnel collapse, which trapped eight workers, is not an isolated event. Multiple tunnel accidents in recent years have underscored the dangers of poor planning and construction mishaps.

December 2024 – A tunnel collapse on the Mumbai Expressway claimed one worker’s life.

November 2023 – The Uttarakhand Silkyara tunnel collapse left 41 workers trapped, drawing nationwide attention.

September 2019 – Kolkata metro tunneling caused severe structural damage, leading to two buildings collapsing.

Such incidents raise concerns about whether tunnel construction projects are adhering to rigorous safety protocols. Are cost-cutting measures compromising worker safety and project durability?

Environmental risks of tunnel construction

While tunnels help reduce traffic congestion and enhance transport efficiency, they also pose significant environmental challenges. Excavation and drilling disturb fragile ecosystems, triggering landslides, water table depletion, and seismic risks in sensitive zones.

A report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warned of rising coliform bacteria levels in the Ganges due to improper waste management at construction sites. Despite concerns, officials have downplayed these risks, often prioritizing project deadlines over environmental safeguards.

Road ahead: Can India balance development and safety?

As India continues its aggressive tunnel expansion, balancing development, safety, and environmental protection is critical. Experts recommend implementing stricter construction regulations, enhanced worker safety protocols, and independent environmental impact assessments before approving large-scale projects.

With more than 1,140 tunnels in the pipeline, the stakes are high. Will India learn from past disasters and ensure that safety is prioritized? Or will infrastructure growth come at the cost of human lives and environmental stability?

