Ground report: Hopes of saving Telangana tunnel workers fade; pressure mounts on govt

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project, launched in 2006, has faced multiple obstructions over the years, delaying its completion. The latest crisis struck on February 22, when eight workers became trapped inside due to a tunnel collapse.

With rescue efforts ongoing for five days, concerns are mounting about their survival, especially with the oxygen supply cut off and water seepage obstructing rescue operations.

A team of journalists from The Federal Telangana are camped close to the site, monitoring the rescue operations day and night.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official told The Federal that the chances of survival are slim. "There is a possibility that these individuals may not come out alive," the official stated, pointing to the increasing accumulation of silt, mud, and water inside the tunnel.

Delays and complications

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) inside the SLBC tunnel has reportedly broken down, further complicating efforts by NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and Hydra units attempting to reach the trapped workers.

The project itself had faced delays for years and was only resumed recently after a three-year break under Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership. The recent collapse now raises fresh concerns about the safety measures in place for such critical infrastructure projects.

"Five days have passed without water and proper oxygen supply," said an official involved in the rescue operation. "The situation is growing dire."

Families desperate

Relatives of the trapped workers, who hail from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have gathered at the rescue site in Domalgunta. However, they have not been allowed near the tunnel and remain without clear updates on the situation.

Despite their fears, families are cooperating with the authorities. The district collector has promised to do everything possible to bring the workers out alive. The presence of the Army, Indian Navy, and multiple rescue agencies highlights the gravity of the situation, but hope is fading with each passing hour.

Future course of action

Authorities continue to push forward with efforts to reach the trapped individuals. Heavy machinery and expert teams are being deployed to clear the debris and reestablish an oxygen supply inside the tunnel. However, the lack of visibility, unstable structure, and water ingress make the task exceedingly difficult.

With mounting pressure on the Telangana government, this disaster raises questions about the state’s infrastructure projects and the need for stricter safety regulations. As the rescue teams race against time, the next few hours will be crucial in determining whether the workers can be saved.

