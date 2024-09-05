Telangana town peaceful after protest over attempted rape of tribal woman sparks tension

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) The situation in Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained peaceful on Thursday, a day after protests by tribal organisations against an autorickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman sparked communal tension prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

The opposition BRS and BJP hit out at the Congress government over the incident. The saffron party alleged that the government was trying to cover up the matter by projecting it as a communal issue.

The situation is peaceful and under control, a senior police official told PTI.

Additional forces were deployed along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in the town, who conducted a flag march today.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposed in Jainoor mandal, will continue, he said, adding that depending on the situation a decision on lifting or extending prohibitory orders will be taken.

Prohibitory orders were also enforced in four mandals of neighbouring Adilabad district today after some organisations gave a call for rallies to protest against the incident.

Senior police officials were monitoring the law and order situation.

Special teams were formed and investigations were on to nab offenders involved in incidents of arson and violence, the official said.

According to police, a bandh call was given by tribal organisations in Jainoor town on Wednesday to protest the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder a 45-year-old tribal woman by a man from another community, on August 31.

Some agitated youth had burnt shops and commercial establishments besides hurling stones at a place of worship.

After the protesters began attacking properties of another community, there was retaliation leading to arson, stone pelting, damage of properties.

Based on the statement of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, the accused was arrested on charges of sexual assault, attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, on Thursday met the family members of the victim at the state-run Gandhi hospital where the latter was undergoing treatment.

The minister enquired with doctors about the treatment being given to the victim and handed over financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family members, her staff said in a release.

The Minister assured the family members that the government would stand by them.

Dismissing opposition charge that the government was trying to "divert" attention from the issue, she told media that it is the government's responsibility to ensure that the culprits are punished.

BJP's Mahila Morcha members confronted Seethakka at the Gandhi hospital.

Alleging that the state government was trying to give it a communal colour, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Shilpa Reddy said the incident was not communal in nature.

Reddy also demanded capital punishment to the culprit.

She also alleged that no preliminary inquiry was done and accused the government of trying to delay it and close the case as a 'communal' issue.

The Mahila Morcha also complained to the National Human Rights Commission, demanding a thorough independent investigation of the case and medical examination of the survivor, besides speedy justice and support to the survivor.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Adilabad G Nagesh alleged that the accused tried to portray it as an accident though a rape and murder attempt was made.

Addressing reporters, he charged that though the victim and family members say that a rape and murder attempt was made, the government was trying to hush it up.

Nagesh demanded tough action against the culprit, besides providing protection and help to the victim.

He alleged that several incidents of attacks on Adivasis are happening as stringent action is not taken against the perpetrators and an attempt is made to protect them.

Slamming the Congress government for "failing" to prevent tension despite having information to the effect in advance, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sought immediate steps to ensure peace at Jainoor town and provide advanced medical treatment to the victim.

The government should make sure that the culprit gets tough punishment, Rama Rao said in a release. PTI

