Telangana stands as role model for development in the country, says CM

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Highlighting the development initiatives and numerous welfare schemes of his government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the state stood as a role model in the country.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the celebration of 'national integration day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The Telangana government felt that it was appropriate to celebrate the occasion of Hyderabad princely state becoming a part of Indian Union as 'national integration day', he said.

The CM affirmed that the country got united due to the values of harmony established by Mahatma Gandhi, the vision of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the sharpness and dexterity of first Home minister Sardar Patel and the efforts of many other leaders.

Speaking about the rapid strides made by Telangana and the government's welfare measures, Rao said there is no family which is not benefited by his government's schemes.

Noting that Telangana stood as a role model for development in the country, he said other states emulating his government's schemes was testimony to this. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH

