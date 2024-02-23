Telangana MLA Lasya Nandita dies in road accident near Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA G Lasya Nandita died in a car accident near Hyderabad on Friday morning. She was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment seat during the recent assembly elections.

The 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider on the Outer Ring traffic (ORR) near Patancheru, news agency ANI reported. The MLA’s driver sustained injuries in the collision.



Incidentally, Nandita had survived another accident in Narkatpally where she sustained minor injuries just 10 days ago. An accident occurred while she was on her way to Nalgonda to attend former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting on February 13, resulting in the death of her home guard.





VIDEO | Bharat Rashtra Samithi (@BRSparty) MLA G Lasya Nanditha killed in a road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The accident took place early morning today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nhgukCOSNZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024

Condoling her demise, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tweeted, “The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita’s father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year… It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family…I pray to God to rest her soul in peace.”



Senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences at Nandita's sudden death.



Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Nandita made her political entry around a decade ago. She served as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward before being elected as MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections. She was one of the youngest MLAs in the state assembly.