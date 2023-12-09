Telangana ministers get portfolios; Revanth keeps law and order

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday (December 9) kept for himself municipal administration and urban development, general administration, and law and order, as the portfolios of all 11 ministers in the Congress government were announced.

Keeping in mind their seniority, the state’s first Dalit deputy chief minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, a deputy Speaker in undivided Andhra Pradesh, got finance and planning as well as energy.

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Indian Air Force officer, was given charge of irrigation, as well as food and civil supplies.

C Damodar Rajanarasimha, a former deputy chief minister, will take care of health, medical, and family welfare, as well as science and technology departments.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has been a minister earlier, too, was given the charge of roads and buildings and cinematography.

IT, electronics and communications, industries and commerce, as well as legislative affairs portfolios went to Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Other ministers

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, one of the richest MLAs in Telangana, was allocated revenue and housing as well as information and public relations departments.

Konda Surekha, who joined the Congress five years ago, will oversee environment and forests and endowment departments.

Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), a former Naxalite, will be in charge of panchayat raj and rural development as well as women and child welfare departments.

Thummala Nageswara Rao, who was a minister in the earlier BRS government till 2018, has been given agriculture, marketing, co-operation as well as handlooms and textiles.

Ponnam Prabhakar, one of the leading activists of the Telangana movement, has been allocated transport and backward classes welfare portfolios.

Jupally Krishna Rao, who began his career in bank before switching over to real estate business, has got prohibition and excise, tourism and culture and archaeology.

Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister on Thursday followed by 11 ministers, including two women, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Six more ministers can be appointed in the state.

The Congress government in Telangana kicked off free bus services for women — one of its six major election promises — on Saturday. A ‘zero ticket’ will be issued for women passengers.