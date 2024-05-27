Telangana | Illiterate farmer's son secures PhD, Rs 1 crore job in US

Son of an illiterate tribal farmer and a homemaker from the remote Gudipet village in Mancherial district of Telangana, Maloth Thirupathi has emerged as a role model for tribal youth of the region by earning a PhD from a US university and also securing a job with a pay package of Rs 1 crore per annum.

Having earned a PhD in civil engineering from the prestigious John Hopkins University, he received a certificate of graduation at an event on the varsity campus on Tuesday. He added another feather to his cap by getting selected as a research manager at Third Waves Systems, a leading research firm in the US, which has offered him an annual salary of Rs 1 crore the very next day after graduating, said a report in Telangana Today.



“We are illiterate, but our son achieved something that we did not dare to do in our dreams. We are proud of him and his academic achievements. We were thrilled to learn that he was offered a high-paid job in America. His accomplishment will inspire youngsters of our village and the district,” Ramchandar, who owns three acres of land and Shakuntala, parents of Thirupathi told the daily.



Thirupathi did his schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-Kaghaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district before pursuing Intermediate at a private junior college in Warangal. Subsequently, he did his engineering in aeronautical science from IIT-Mumbai and M.Tech. from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) University in Saudi Arabia. He proceeded to the USA for higher studies in 2017 and achieved his academic goal and job with flying colours.



“He is planning to return to India after working in the USA for some time. He would like to continue his career in the field of research. He has been a bright student since childhood. His accomplishment cheered residents of our village and members of the community as well,” said Dilip, brother of Thirupathi.