Telangana: Five dead, 15 injured in blast in glass factory

Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Five persons were killed and 15 injured in a blast in a glass factory in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

A tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm, they said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, police said. PTI

