T Raja Singh resigns from BJP over report on next Telangana unit chief

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the party on Monday (June 30), expressing disappointment over media reports claiming that Ramachander Rao is set to be the state BJP chief.

T Raja, in his resignation letter, stated that the decision to appoint Rao as the Telangana BJP chief has come as a “shock and disappointment” not only to him but to lakhs of BJP workers in the state.

“At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming the first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading,” said Raja Singh.

'Some misled central leadership'

Questioning the reported choice of the party leadership of selecting Rao as the next State BJP chief, Raja Singh also said that there were many other capable leaders in the party, alleging that some individuals “driven by personal interests have misled” the party’s central leadership.

“Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks putting the party into avoidable setbacks,” stated Raja Singh.

'Disappointment and frustration'

“We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. But the hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of the people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm,” he added.

Raja Singh urged Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to inform the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly that he was no longer a BJP member.

'Committed to Hindutva'

Raja Singh further stated that even though he may be leaving the party, he would remain “fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva” and would continue to stand by the Hindu community.

He urged the BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president Ami Shah to “reconsider the course.”

“Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away,” stated Raja Singh.

“This is a difficult decision, but a necessary one. The silence should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless Karyakartas and voters who stood with us with faith and who today feel let down,” he added.