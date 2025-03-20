Telangana police advise BJP MLA Raja Singh to use bulletproof vehicle

Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI) A notice has been issued to BJP legislator T Raja Singh by the city police, directing him to use the bulletproof vehicle and security personnel allotted to him by the government for security reasons.

Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in the city, stated that he prefers to travel by bike to remain accessible to the people, as a bulletproof car would cause inconvenience in the narrow lanes and bylanes of his constituency.

The notice was issued to Singh on March 19 by the Mangalhat Police Station, and he has acknowledged its receipt, a police official said on Thursday.

"He (Singh) has been asked to use the bulletproof vehicle and the (1+4) security personnel allotted to him to prevent any untoward incidents, as he has been seen moving in public without them," they said, adding that the notice is a routine alert as part of security measures.

"It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been noticed that you often leave your residence and office without security personnel, moving among the public, which shows negligence towards your safety," the notice addressed to Singh stated.

Acknowledging the notice, Singh reiterated that his priority is to remain accessible to the people.

He emphasised that his constituency consists of residential colonies, slums, and business establishments, with narrow lanes where a bulletproof car would be inconvenient.

He said travelling freely on a bike allows him to stay connected with people without causing unnecessary disruptions.

However, he took exception to the police rejecting his request for a gun license.

"What exposes the hypocrisy of the system is that when I applied for a gun license citing security concerns, the same police department rejected my application, citing cases against me. Ironically, many individuals with pending cases have been granted gun licenses without any objections," Singh said in a statement. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)