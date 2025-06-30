8 dead, many injured in Sigachi Industries chemical factory blast in Telangana

At least 8 people died in a major fire that broke out after a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram in Telangana on Monday (June 30). According to a report by PTI, the reactor explosion took place in the factory. Fire Department officials have said that about 14 people have been injured in the blast.

Blast at Sigachi Pharma Company

A police official said that the injured have been shifted to hospitals. The rescue operation was in progress, and their condition was not known immediately, he added. Fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Telangana Fire Officials told reporters the blast took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. He also said that 11 fire tenders have reached the site, adding that 15-20 people have been injured.

Also Read: Telangana woman drives car on railway tracks, 15 trains diverted

Many feared trapped

Telangana Today reported that many workers are feared to be trapped inside the factory due to the explosion. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical industry dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

(With agency inputs)