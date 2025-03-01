Ground report: Ran 13 km to safety, now forced back into SLBC tunnel, say workers

The SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana has once again highlighted the dangerous working conditions faced by labourers. Eight workers lost their lives in the disaster and their bodies wait to be recovered from the rubble. But the real shock lies in the fate of the survivors, many of whom, despite escaping death, are now being forced back to work under the same unsafe conditions.

The workers claim rocks had been falling since 4 am on the day of the accident, but no official warnings were issued. Those who survived the collapse describe running 13 km through pitch darkness and rising water levels. Despite the horror, the workers—most of whom say they have not been paid for three months—are now being ordered back inside the tunnel with no safety guarantees.

Warnings ignored before collapse

On the day of the accident, the SLBC labourers reported for their usual 6.45 am shift. As the night shift workers exited, they warned their colleagues about falling rocks.

"Since 4 am, some pieces of rocks were falling," a worker recalled. "The night shift workers told us not to go too deep into the tunnel." However, no supervisors or engineers issued official warnings or halted work, he claimed.

Shortly afterwards, an engineer called the workers inside. Four of them went deeper into the tunnel, near the boring machine. Soon, water started dripping in, followed by mud. Then, the mould placed inside the tunnel began to collapse. Within moments, the entire ring fell, triggering a catastrophic collapse, say the survivors.

Desperate escape through darkness

As the tunnel caved in, the workers scrambled to save their lives. Water gushed in, and its rising levels forced many to flee blindly through the dark, running 13 km to safety.

"We saw the silt falling and ran. But those who couldn't run were trapped inside," a survivor recounted. Many of those who survived now live in fear, knowing they narrowly escaped being buried alive.

Living conditions in labour camps

The labourers, mostly from Jharkhand, live in camps 8 km from the site. Cramped into sheds with seven to eight persons per room, they have minimal access to water and shared washrooms. Before heading to work, each worker must cook his own food.

Even after surviving the collapse, these workers have been told to return to the tunnel. With no wages paid for three months and no guarantee of safety, many are desperate to leave but cannot afford the journey home.

Workers forced back to unsafe site

"We haven't been paid for the past three months, yet they are telling us to return to work," said one worker. "We barely escaped death, and now they want us to return to that same tunnel."

Despite the tragedy, officials reportedly hesitated to enter the collapsed tunnel for rescue efforts. The blockage worsened, reducing the chances of survival for those trapped inside.

SLBC project delays and safety concerns

The SLBC tunnel project, which began in 2005, has remained incomplete for nearly two decades. Now, it has cost the lives of eight workers and left many others trapped in a cycle of uncertainty.

With wages withheld and living conditions deteriorating, many workers want to quit but have no means to do so. "Life should be more important than wages," one labourer remarked. "But for us, even that choice is being denied."

The SLBC tunnel collapse is more than just an accident—it is a failure of safety regulations and workers’ rights. Many labourers have already left, but others remain trapped, much like the bodies still inside the tunnel.

Who is responsible for these workers? How many more lives will be lost before action is taken?

