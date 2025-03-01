Telangana tunnel collapse: 4 bodies located, 4 likely under TBM, says minister

The bodies of four of the eight workers who were trapped in the Nagarkurnool SLBC tunnel have been located through radar while the other four seem to be stuck beneath the tunnel boring machine (TBM), Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has said.

Krishna Rao, who attended a meeting on Saturday (March 1) with officials involved in the rescue operation along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, said there was lot of progress during the last couple of days.

Bodies may be out by Sunday evening

“In my view, the whereabouts of four persons have been located through radar,” he told reporters at the tunnel. He expressed hope they would be extricated by Sunday evening.

The other four appear to be stuck beneath the TBM, he added. The 450-ft long TBM was being cut, he said. The personnel of about 11 agencies are involved in the operation.

The minister also recalled that he had said on the first day itself that the chances of survival of the eight works are remote.

A complex operation

Referring to the criticism of Opposition parties that the operation was getting delayed, Krishna Rao said those involved in the endeavour are experts but the rescue work is complex in view of the conditions, including slush, inside the tunnel.

The eight workers—including engineers and labourers—have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel since February 22.

