Severe cold wave sweeps Telangana, 13 locations record temp below 10°C

Several parts of Telangana continue to reel under a severe cold wave, with 13 locations recording very low temperatures on Tuesday (November 18) morning.

Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad reported the lowest temperature at 7°C, according to local media reports. Kohir mandal in Sangareddy district also reportedly remained extremely cold, registering 7.1°C.

Cold wave grips Telangana

Other areas that saw temperatures fall below 10°C included Sonala (7.7°C) in Adilabad, Bantwaram (8.1°C) in Vikarabad, Ibrahimpatnam (8.2°C) in Rangareddy, Rudrangi (8.4°C) in Rajanna Sircilla, Bibipet (8.5°C) in Kamareddy, Rayapole (8.6°C) in Siddipet, Makloor (8.9°C) in Nizamabad, Bheemaram (9.0°C) in Jagtial, Havelighanpur (9.3°C) in Medak, Kuntala (9.4°C) in Nirmal, and Balanagar (9.9°C) in Mahabubnagar.

Also Read: Cold wave sweeps north, east India: dense fog delays flights; Delhi receives showers

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the state’s average minimum temperature on Tuesday stood at 12.9°C, significantly lower than the normal 19.4°C. The usual average minimum temperature for November is 18.2°C.

Adilabad recorded the lowest average minimum temperature at 10.4°C. In Vikarabad district, the average minimum temperature was 10.9°C compared with the normal 18.2°C.

IMD issues yellow warning

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8°C was recorded at the University of Hyderabad in Rangareddy district.

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in the region, 7.0°C, was registered at Moinabad in Rangareddy district on November 20, 2016.

Also Read: Severe cold grips parts of Jharkhand, Latehar coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius

In a weather bulletin issued on November 17, the India Meteorological Department reportedly released a yellow warning, noting that cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Medak.

For Hyderabad, the IMD forecast that minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2°C to 3°C below normal over the next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C and 14°C, respectively.