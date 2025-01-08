Severe cold grips parts of Jharkhand, Latehar coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius

Ranchi, Jan 8 (PTI) Severe cold gripped parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday with Latehar being the coldest place in the state at 6.5 degree Celsius, an official said.

Khunti registered 7.2 degree Celsius, while at Jagannathpur in West Singhbhum district, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degree Celsius while Lohardaga and Saraikela recorded 7.8 degree Celsius respectively, the official said.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi shivered at 8.8 degree Celsius, a fall of 2.6 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said that the cold situation might persist till January 10.

"There was a prediction of minimum temperature falling between two to four degree Celsius from this morning, as the sky became clear," he said.

From January 11 onwards, minimum temperature is expected to rise again due to western disturbance in northwest parts of the country.

"The mercury may rise by two to three degree Celsius from February 11 and minimum temperature may again go above 10 degree Celsius in the state," he added. PTI

