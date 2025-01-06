Cold wave sweeps north, east India: dense fog delays flights; Delhi receives showers

Several states in the north and east experienced a teeth-chattering night and a chilly winter morning on Monday (January 6) as temperature dipped and dense fog obstructed visibility across several cities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog conditions during late night and early morning to continue over parts of north India till January 9.

Delhi receives light rain, temp dips to 9.6 degree C

Delhi, which has been grappling with dense fog and resultant visibility issues for the past three days, on Monday received light rainfall with the mercury settling at a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The fog cover thinned out, improving morning visibility on roads.

Dense fog in the capital reduced morning visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, and trains being delayed.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal for this time of the year, at 8.30 am, the IMD said. At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Some parts of the city received light rain in the morning.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain throughout the day. It has issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog.

Heavy snowfall in J-K

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley and some areas in the Jammu division recorded moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, leading to road closures and snapping of electricity supply in many areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said post-snowfall restoration work in the valley was underway in full swing and being closely monitored.

"The current electricity load being drawn in the valley is 1,200 MW and this will rise as the day progresses. Snow clearance work is proceeding, with priority roads receiving immediate attention," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He added that ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar, and Nasir Aslam Wani, the advisor to the chief minister, would travel around the districts to review the situation on the ground.

Most parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday as the mercury stayed close to the freezing point in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day.

Snowfall was witnessed in several areas of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir and some parts of Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir in the morning, officials said.

Flights delayed at Kolkata airport

Around 60 flights were delayed at the Kolkata airport on Monday due to poor visibility, an official said.

Due to dense fog, low visibility procedures (LVP) had to be implemented at the airport from 7 am, the official said.

According to the Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) Pravat Ranjan Beuria no traffic movement happened from 7.10 am to 9 am and around 30 flight arrivals and 30 departures were delayed, the airport director said.

In addition, five incoming flights to Kolkata were diverted to other airports.

All arrangements were made to facilitate the stranded passengers in the airport's terminal, Beuria claimed.

He said that visibility conditions improved after 9 am and the first flight to arrive at the airport was the Emirates flight from Dubai to Kolkata (EK 570). It landed at 9.04 am.

Schools shut in Jharkhand, Bihar

The Jharkhand government has announced closure of schools from January 7-13 in view of a cold wave sweeping the eastern state.

With neighbouring Bihar also being in the grip of a cold wave, the administration in Patna has ordered closure of all government and private schools up to Class 8 till January 11.



