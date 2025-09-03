K Kavitha quits BRS, resigns as MLC after suspension from party

Telangana leader K Kavitha resigned from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and as an MLC on Wednesday (September 3), a day after she was suspended from the party for alleged “anti-party activities”.

"I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to the (Legislative Council) chairman...I am also sending a resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR," said Kavitha. Kavitha, however, ruled out joining any other party. "I'm not joining any party. Future course of action to be decided after discussions with supporters," she said.

Questions anti-party charge

“Yesterday afternoon, I saw media reports about the BRS Party's suspension of me. After getting released from Tihar jail, I participated in various programs and worked for BC Reservations and other initiatives against the Congress government while wearing the BRS flag. I don't understand how these actions constitute anti-party activities,” Kavitha told reporters.

“Some party members made comments, and I responded to them. I spoke about Harish Rao and Santosh, saying that golden Telangana isn't when gold is in their houses. I previously spoke with my brother KTR about people plotting against me and asked him to take action. I'm happy that the BRS women MLAs came together after my suspension, which was something I had always envisioned,” she added as quoted by ANI.

Appeal to KCR

Alleging a section of BRS leaders have vested interests, Kavitha urged her father to look into the "true intentions" of the leaders around him.

"I have never worked against the interests of the people of Telangana, but some leaders of the BRS who have vested interests and only think of their benefits have taken the lead role in BRS and put pressure on my father to expel me from the party. I request my father, K. Chandrashekar Rao, to look into the true intentions of the leaders who are around you. They have broken the BRS family, and they did this for their self-interests. The way Telangana CM Revanth Reddy colluded with traitors of the party to break the BRS family, the people of Telangana will not forgive you..."

Suspended by KCR

The decision of her suspension from the party was taken by her father and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao citing her "recent behaviour" and "ongoing anti-party activities" Kavitha sparked controversy on Monday by accusing her cousins and BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to damage her father's reputation. She alleged that these leaders were conspiring behind the scenes with Congress leadership.

Kaleshwaram project charge

Her remarks came after the Congress government ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, constructed during the BRS regime. The government constituted a commission led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose to investigate misuse of public funds and corruption in the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages.

Kavitha maintained that KCR would emerge unscathed from the CBI probe, arguing that any damage to his image would result from the actions of Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar. She claimed false charges were being levelled against her father, stating that "people will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come."