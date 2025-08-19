OBCs will benefit if Justice Reddy becomes Vice President, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (August 19) said that if Justice (retd) Sudershan Reddy becomes the Voce President then the OBC community would benefit most from his victory. His comments came hours after the Opposition INDIA bloc announced Justice Reddy as their candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

42 per cent OBC reservation

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that when the Congress government in Telangana conducted a caste census in the state, Justice Sudershan Reddy was the independent expert committee chairman.

The Chief Minister further stated that it was upon Justice Reddy’s suggestion that the state government secured a 42 per cent reservation in the cabinet and passed it in the Assembly. Justice Reddy had headed an 11-member expert body reviewing Telangana's caste survey.

“When the Congress party conducted a caste census in Telangana, Justice Sudershan Reddy was the independent expert committee chairman. On his suggestion, we secured a 42 per cent reservation in the cabinet and also discussed and passed it in the Assembly. Those two bills are pending with the President today,” said Revanth as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: B Sudershan Reddy: A judge who always kept politics out of judiciary

OBCs will benefit from Justice Reddy’s win

He further alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to change the Constitution, to remove reservations and stop the 42 per cent reservation for OBCs.

The Chief Minister also said that those who support OBCs should support Justice Reddy due to his contribution to increasing OBC reservation in Telangana to 42 per cent.

“That is why we have fielded him as a candidate. If NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan wins, it will be an injustice to the OBC. We cannot even think of getting 42 per cent reservation. If Sudarshen Reddy becomes the Vice President, we will get our 42 per cent. OBCs will benefit the most from Sudarshen Reddy's victory,” said Revanth.

"He is not a member of the Congress party. He is a Constitutional and legal expert... It is very good for the country that a Constitutional expert becomes the Vice President. I request all the MPs of TDP, YSRCP, BRS, and AIMIM to vote for Sudershan Reddy," he added.

Also Read: Justice Sudershan Reddy as V-P candidate: Why Telugu parties are in a bind

Political Implications

Following the Opposition’s move to field Justice Reddy for the Vice Presidential election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) faces a dilemma. While supporting Justice Reddy might signal alignment with Congress, backing NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan could fuel merger speculation with the BJP. BRS officials declined to comment on their position.

In Andhra Pradesh, political lines remain drawn. The Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party, both NDA partners, are unlikely to break alliance bonds despite Telugu pride considerations. The YSR Congress also supports Radhakrishnan, avoiding potential friction with the Modi government amid ongoing central agency investigations.

Legal professional C. Nagendranath believes Justice Reddy's candidature will likely not alter Telugu state alignments, as political parties have taken clear positions. However, Prof. Madabhishi Sridhar praised the nomination as advancing democratic values and "Judicial Humanism" in India's parliamentary system.