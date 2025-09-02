BRS suspends KCR's daughter K Kavitha over 'anti-party activities'

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday (September 2) suspended party MLC K Kavitha, citing her “recent behaviour” and “ongoing anti-party activities.”

The decision was taken by her father, former Telangana Chief Minister and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who cited her recent comments and activities that went against the policies and principles of the party as the reason for disciplinary action.

“The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect,” the BRS said in a statement.

K Kavitha suspended from the BRS. BRS tweets, "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend… pic.twitter.com/DrIaoJur1P — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Slams CM Revanth Reddy

Kavitha had sparked a major row in the party on Monday after she accused her cousins and BRS leaders – T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar – of "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to tarnish the image of her father K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha's attacks on Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar came after the Congress government decided to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which was built during the BRS regime.

Kavitha, who has been openly critical of her brother KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao in recent months, has increasingly positioned herself as a rebel voice within the party.

'KCR will emerge unscathed'

Kavitha had said that KCR would emerge unscathed from the CBI probe, adding that if the BRS chief’s image got maligned, it would be because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

“Despite several conspiracies against me by them, I endured. Behind Harish and Santosh Rao, it is certainly Revanth Reddy. KCR is facing a CBI probe because of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao,” said Kavitha as quoted by ANI.

Alleging that false charges were being labelled against KCR, Kavitha said that people would remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come.

"I am not a puppet to play to the tunes of the BJP or the Congress...KCR never thinks about food or money. But false accusations are being hurled at KCR. People will remember the Kaleshwaram project for 200 years to come. It is tragic that a great leader like KCR is now facing a CBI probe,” said Kavitha.

Earlier, the Congress government in Telangana had decided to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project issue and had constituted a commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, to probe the alleged irregularities, including misuse of public funds, and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.