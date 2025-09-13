Hyderabad woman murder: Accused duo arrested in Ranchi

Three days after Renu (some reports say Renuka) Agarwal was brutally murdered at her residence in Hyderabad, the city police on Saturday (September 13) arrested the accused from their hometown Ranchi in the state of Jharkhand, The Times of India reported.

The accused duo, identified as Harsh and Roushan, would be produced in a court in Ranchi before being transferred to Hyderabad, the report added.

According to the police, the attackers ran away from the crime spot and left their vehicle at Hafeezpet railway station, around 8 km away.

50-year-old woman hit, murdered

Investigators said the attackers tied the 50-year-old woman's hands and feet, thrashed her repeatedly with a pressure cooker, stabbed her, and slit her throat with a knife and scissors.

They then stole valuables such as money and gold from the house, cleaned themselves by taking showers, changed clothes and fled, leaving the blood-stained garments behind. Both Harsha and Roushan worked as domestic helps, the former being the Agarwals' own aid hired from Kolkata days ago.

The duo allegedly fled in a two-wheeler that belonged to Roushan's employer.

The post-mortem report said the body bore more than 40 injuries. It was later handed over to the family.

Roushan worked as a domestic help in a neighbouring household.

Family discovers victim's body

The deceased lived with her husband, a steel businessman, and their 26-year-old son on the 13th floor of Swan Lake Apartments in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad. The two men left for work around 10 am on the fateful day and returned home early after Renu did not receive or return their calls.

When she did not open the door, the family called a plumber to help them enter the apartment through the balcony. They discovered her lying dead and informed the police. A murder case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

The police said the attackers asked the victim to reveal where the valuables were kept, and when she did not provide many details, they allegedly killed her.

Accused tracked with CCTV footage

The investigators took help from CCTV footage to track the accused duo's movement. While footage from the building reportedly showed the two entering the 13th floor and exiting around 5.02 pm on Wednesday, other footage also helped the police trace the duo moving through areas such as Moosapet, IDL Lake Road, and Kaithlapur, the TOI report added.

Five special teams were formed to go after the suspects, and one of them traced them to Ranchi.