Haryana youth shot dead in US for objecting to public urination

A youth from Haryana's Jind district was shot dead in California in the US, allegedly by a local after he tried to stop the man from urinating in public on the road in front of the shop where he worked. The 26-year-old youth, hailed from the Barah Kalan village in Jind, has been identified as Kapil.

Moved to US three years ago

The head of the village, Suresh Kumar Gautam, said on Monday that Kapil went to the US about three years ago and was murdered on Saturday. Quoting Kapil’s family members, he also said that Kapil was shot dead by a resident of the area where the shop was located.

"Kapil was shot dead by a resident when he tried to stop him from urinating in public," the village head said over the phone, quoting the victim's family.

Murdered while on duty

Gautam further stated that on the day of the incident, Kapil was on duty when he spotted a man urinating outside the shop where he worked and protested. He also said that an argument broke out between the two, following which the accused shot him dead. Gautam said that later, Kapil’s family was informed about the incident.

"While Kapil was on duty, he saw a man urinating on the road outside the store where he worked and objected to it. The man had an argument with him, and the accused then took out a gun and shot him dead,” said Gautam.

He said the family has been inconsolable ever since the tragic news came. "Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters, one of whom is married. His father is a farmer and has a small land holding," he said. Gautam urged the central and Haryana governments to help bring back the mortal remains of the youth.

Earlier incident

According to a NDTV report, in May this year, an Indian origin man was shot dead by a man inside a shop in the US. The accused entered the shop posing as a customer and tried to rob money from the counter. The report further stated that even though the victim was cooperating, the accused shot him dead after robbing the money.

(With agency inputs)