Kerala's house of horror | A chilling trail of missing women, murders and burnt remains

What began as a routine missing persons case has now turned into one of Kerala’s most disturbing criminal probes in recent years. A 67-year-old real estate agent from Cherthala, named Sebastian, is now suspected of being involved in the disappearances—and possible murders—of multiple women over the past two decades.

Human remains were recently discovered on his property, prompting the police to reopen at least three cold cases dating back to 2006. With DNA results pending and fresh excavations underway, the Kerala Police fear more victims could still be unaccounted for.

The suspect and a trail of disappearances

The case blew open after the 2024 disappearance of a woman named Jainamma. Her last phone location traced her to Sebastian’s property. During a search, police found charred human remains buried in his backyard.

The discovery led authorities to drain a nearby pond, where more bone fragments and burnt personal items were recovered. Forensic evidence—including hair strands, charred clothes, bloodstains, and accessories—suggests foul play.

Police have since linked Sebastian to three other cases: Bindu Pattanaben (2006), Ayesha (2012), and Sindhu (2020). All four women were between 45 and 55 years old, lived alone, and had unresolved property or financial disputes.

Chilling patterns emerge

While Sebastian remains in judicial custody, he continues to deny the allegations, claiming the remains were of animal origin. However, forensic reports tell a different story. Investigators believe he may have lured these women with promises of help with property or loans, killed them, burned their bodies, and disposed of the remains on his property.

Locals say Sebastian had a shady past. “He used to steal and had a history of petty theft,” a neighbour and childhood friend told The Federal.

In one emotional byte, a woman who knew Ayesha recalled:

"Ayesha and I were good friends. One day I couldn’t sleep… I called her and she came with rice and curry. She made me eat it and left."

Motive under the scanner

Investigators are now probing a possible financial motive. Early evidence suggests that Sebastian may have forged property deeds and sold off assets belonging to the victims. Authorities are scrutinising land transfer records, bank accounts, and gold loan documents for clues.

Public anger is mounting as questions swirl over why these cases weren’t connected earlier. Many blame systemic apathy towards cases involving single or financially vulnerable women.

Public pressure and unanswered questions

Protests have erupted in Cherthala and Pallipuram, with locals demanding justice and action in other unsolved disappearances of women. Police have not yet filed formal murder charges against Sebastian as they await final forensic and DNA reports.

But as pressure mounts and more evidence emerges, one thing is becoming clear — this is no longer just a local crime story.

