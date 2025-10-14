Hyderabad woman kills twin sons, dies by suicide after dispute with husband

A woman in Hyderabad has allegedly murdered her two-year-old twins by smothering them with a pillow before ending her own life by suicide on Tuesday (October 14).

Jumped from fourth floor

According to media reports, the woman, 27, identified as Challari Sailakshmi, jumped to her death from the fourth-floor apartment after murdering her children. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Balanagar. Police said that at the time of the incident, her husband, Anil Kumar, was at work.

She killed her sons in the early hours of Tuesday before taking her own life. The twins have been identified as Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli.

CCTV footage from outside the building showed Sailakshmi falling at 3.37 am, reported NDTV. Witnessing the shocking incident, her neighbours called the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of her twin sons at the family’s home. Police have sent the bodies to a hospital for a post-mortem.

Disagreement with husband

The investigators suspect that the stress over disagreement with her husband on one of her son Chetan’s speech impediments has led to her taking the extreme step.

According to police inspector T Narsimha Raju, the deceased and her husband frequently quarrelled over Chetan’s speech impairment.

"Chetan suffered from a speech impairment, and the family had been taking him for speech therapy sessions. Disagreements arose between Sailakshmi and Anil Kumar over the child's condition. They had frequent quarrels," the police officer said as quoted by NDTV.

Police said that following a complaint by the woman’s parents, Anil Kumar added that further investigation was going on.

Earlier incident

The incident comes days after a 19-year-old student named Moulika, studying in her second year at Railway Degree College in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka area, died by suicide.

Her father alleged that her volleyball coach, Ambaji Naik, had been harassing her and pressuring her into a relationship, reported NDTV.

The police have registered a case and begun an investigation, but so far have found no suicide note or video evidence. According to officials, the victim had not shared the harassment with her family, but some classmates had mentioned it. Two investigation teams are working on the case.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)