Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead in US gas station

An Indian student from Hyderabad has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Dallas, US, on Friday night (October 4) while working at a gas station.

Moved to US for higher studies

According to media reports, the deceased, Chandrashekar Pole, hailing from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies after completing his bachelor's in dental surgery back in Hyderabad.

The victim had completed his master's degree in the US six months ago and was looking for a permanent placement while working as a part-time employee at a gas station.

The student’s family has urged the Government to bring back Chandrashekar’s body from the US.

CM Revanth Reddy assures cooperation

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Saturday (October 4) that the State Government will stand by the victim’s family and will extend all possible cooperation in bringing his body back to Hyderabad.

“The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America, has caused deep shock and grief. I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members,” the Chief Minister stated in a post on X.

“The government will stand by Chandrasekhar’s family. We will provide all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains back to his hometown,” he added.

BRS MLA visits victim’s family

During the day, BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao called on the family of the deceased. According to an NDTV report, Reddy described the incident as “tragic” while urging the government to take swift action to bring back Chandrasekhar’s body to his hometown.

"The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness," said Rao in a social media post.

"We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible,” he added.

Indian origin man beheaded in Dallas

Last month, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, was in front of his wife and son during a dispute over a broken washing machine at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

The incident occurred on September 12 when his co-worker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, attacked him with a machete after becoming upset over Nagamallaiah asking a third party to translate instructions rather than speaking to him directly.

Surveillance footage captured the violent episode as Nagamallaiah fled towards the motel office where his family was present, but Cobos-Martinez followed and continued the assault despite their attempts to intervene.