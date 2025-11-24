Hyderabad doctor dies by suicide due to depression over US visa denial

A 38-year-old woman doctor from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly died by suicide at her flat in Hyderabad, with initial reports suggesting she was depressed over not securing a US visa.

Body handed over to kin

The incident came to light on November 22 when her family members, who live in another part of the city, broke open the door after receiving no response and found her dead, police said.

Also Read: Postmortem cites asphyxia due to hanging in Maharashtra doctor’s suicide case

According to officers, it was the domestic help who alerted the family after the doctor, identified as Rohini, failed to answer the door. The police provided the details on Sunday (November 23). The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

Suicide note recovered

She is suspected to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills on Friday (November 21) night, the official said based on preliminary information, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained as they were awaiting the postmortem report.

A suicide note was found from the house which purportedly wrote that she was under depression and it also mentioned the rejection of the visa application.

Lakshmi, mother of the deceased, said that her daughter was eagerly waiting to go to the US for a job but became depressed due to visa denial.

Also Read: Satara doctor’s suicide: Family seeks SIT probe

Rohini stayed in Padma Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, as there were libraries nearby. She wanted to specialise in internal medicine, said Lakshmi.

Distressed over visa issues

"She was a brilliant student and had completed her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan between 2005 and 2010. Her academic record was excellent, and she had big dreams for her future," Lakshmi told PTI.

Lakshmi said that she advised Rohini to stay back and practice medicine in India, but she said that her daughter argued saying patient numbers per day were limited in the US and income was better.

Also Read: Hyderabad woman kills twin sons, dies by suicide after dispute with husband

Her mother added that Rohini's struggle with disappointment and depression had intensified in recent weeks as she awaited visa approval, which never came, leaving her mentally exhausted and isolated.

Rohini did not get married and had devoted herself fully to her medical career, Lakshmi added. Meanwhile, Chilkalguda police have registered a case.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)