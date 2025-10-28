Satara doctor’s suicide: Family seeks SIT probe

Amid a political controversy over the death of a doctor in Satara, Maharashtra, her family members have demanded that the government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and said they would not visit Phaltan to give their statements.

During a press meet on Monday (October 27), they urged that the trial be held in a fast-track court in Beed rather than in Phaltan, where the doctor was found dead.

Family demands trial in Beed

Speaking to the press, one of her relatives said an SIT should be formed at the earliest, adding that her family members would not go to Phaltan, where the doctor died, to record their statements.

"We have some demands of the chief minister. The case should be tried in a fast-track court in Beed. The allegations that are being made against my sister should be verified by checking the CDR (Call Detail Records)," said a woman relative.

The complaints made by the woman doctor in the past were not heeded, and a fresh inquiry should be held into them, she added.

Also Read: Maharashtra doctor dies by suicide; writes note on palm accusing 2 cops of rape, harassment

A male relative of the deceased woman raised questions about the surrender of suspended police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, one of the two arrested accused.

"The police had been searching for him, forming five teams and sending them in different directions. Then how did the accused surrender a day before the CM's visit (to Phaltan)? We think he destroyed all the evidence and then surrendered," the relative claimed.

Doctor's death

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was posted at a government hospital in Satara. She was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.

In a suicide note scribbled on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on October 25.

Political controversy

Besides the palm note, police have found a four-page suicide note from her room. According to reports, she alleged that an MP's PA pressured her to change the medical reports of accused individuals who were brought to the Phaltan hospital for fitness certificate. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about doctor's suicide.

After meeting doctor's family members, Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil told the reporters that she messaged Rahul Gandhi, about the incident, and he sought more details. She also said that she learned that the doctor had faced harassment from the health as well as home departments.

Also Read: Satara doctor suicide: Kin of accused claims doctor harassed him for marriage

Rahul on October 26 termed the doctor’s alleged suicide an “institutionalised murder” and claimed her death exposes the “inhuman and insensitive” nature of the BJP-led government.

One of the woman's relatives had claimed earlier that she faced pressure from police to change medical reports when accused individuals were brought to the government hospital at Phaltan for medical examination after an arrest.

"The inquiry should take place impartially and an SIT should be formed in this case," Patil said, adding that, "We only say Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. But is this the security the `double engine' government is providing to the women? Women are not at all safe here".

Murder suspicion

Holding a press conference in Pune, another Opposition leader, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sushma Andhare, asked whether it was a murder.

"Why did the doctor go to that hotel at midnight? What prompted her to go there at 1 am? Was she summoned there, or did she go on her own? The doctor's sister is saying the handwriting on the doctor's palm is not hers. If it isn't hers, then whose is it? Did the doctor really die by suicide, or was she murdered?" Andhare asked.

Also Read: Maharashtra doctor's suicide: Police sub-inspector accused of rape arrested

By naming only Badane and Bankar as accused, Andhare claimed the larger conspiracy was being hidden.

Women's Commission investigation

However, Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, on October 27, revealed that preliminary autopsy report indicated that it was a case of suicide.

Chakankar said the doctor had visited accused Prashant Bankar's house on Diwali, and they had an argument after which she left. "The call records of the deceased and the two accused reveal that the deceased was in touch with PSI Badane till March, and there was no communication between them after that," Chakankar told reporters at Phaltan.

"The CDRs also show her communication with Bankar. On Laxmi Pujan day, the deceased was at Bankar's house. Apparently, both had an argument over clicking photos as the pictures were not properly taken, leading to a quarrel. After the argument, the doctor left the house. Bankar's father went and brought her back home, but she left again to stay at a lodge," she added.

Also Read: Doctor’s rape, suicide: In old ‘statement’ to panel, she accused MP of ‘pressure’

The woman had sent messages to Bankar and indicated that she would take an extreme step, Chakankar said, adding that police were probing whether any other person was involved in the case.

Referring to cross-complaints filed by the woman doctor and the police over the medical examination of arrested persons, Chakankar said the matter had been disposed of by the hospital's internal committee in July 2025.

Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi confirmed that the doctor was in touch with Bankar before the incident. "The probe is also underway into the rape allegations made against PSI Badane, and their joint locations and chats are being examined," he said.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)