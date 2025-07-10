Hyderabad toddy tragedy: 'Won't spare those responsible,' says Telangana minister

The death toll in the “adulterated” toddy tragedy in Hyderabad has gone up to four, and 44 others were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said on Thursday (July 10).



Also read | At least 1 dead after drinking ‘adulterated’ toddy in Hyderabad, 14 in hospital

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to check on the condition of those affected. He spoke with doctors about their health status and directed health officials to ensure improved medical care for all the patients.

Minister for thorough probe

The minister told reporters that 31 people were undergoing treatment at NIMS, six at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, and seven others were undergoing treatment in different private hospitals. He stated that the patients are in stable condition, with four currently undergoing dialysis. They are expected to be discharged within four to five days.

The government will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident, Rajanarasimha said, adding that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. He also assured that the government will initiate necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

According to a police official of Cyberabad, they have registered four cases of suspicious death. The affected people had fallen ill after allegedly consuming toddy, he said.

“We cannot make a definitive statement until we receive the postmortem report. The viscera has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL),” the official told PTI. “Once the report is in, we can determine the cause of death and amend the charges accordingly.”

Rights panel seeks report

Meanwhile, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Thursday directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue (Prohibition & Excise) Department, to file a comprehensive report on the incident by August 20.

The commission issued the directive acting on an online complaint filed regarding the incident after registering a case, an official release said.



Also read | Hyderabad family of 4 charred to death in fiery car crash in US

The affected people consumed toddy in different shops on July 6 and 7 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city. They were initially admitted to different hospitals on July 8 after complaining of acute gastroenteritis, officials said.

Excise Department officials said they apprehended five persons in connection with the incident. The shops where the people consumed toddy were sealed, and the samples from there have been collected and sent for chemical analysis, officials said on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)