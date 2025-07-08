Hyderabad family of 4 charred to death in fiery car crash in US

A Hyderabad-based family of four was burnt alive in a tragic road accident in Green County, Missouri in the US.

According to local media reports, the deceased have been identified as Bejigam Srivenkat, 40, his wife Cholleti Tejaswani, 36, and their two children, Siddhartha, nine, and Mruda, seven.

Vacation turns fatal

The family was reportedly on vacation and had traveled to Atlanta last week to visit relatives. They were returning to Dallas when their vehicle was struck head-on by a mini-truck driving on the wrong side of the road.

The SUV ran head-on into a truck being driven on the wrong side of the road in the horrific accident on a highway in Greene County near Dallas, Texas, on Sunday (July 6).

The impact caused their car to immediately catch fire, trapping all four occupants inside, who were charred to death before rescue teams could arrive at the scene.

Charred to death

The intensity of the fire was such that the car was reduced to ashes, leaving the victims' bodies charred beyond recognition. Emergency responders were only able to recover bone fragments from the wreckage.

The remains have been sent for forensic analysis, and DNA testing is underway to confirm identities before they are handed over to the grieving family.

It is reported that arrangements are being made to bring the mortal remains back to their hometown, Hyderabad for their last rites.

Local law enforcement, along with US federal officials, are working in coordination with the Indian Consulate to facilitate the repatriation of the remains.

School ID card helped identify victims

The family, on a summer road trip, had been living in the US for some time, at Sutton Fields in Aubrey, near Dallas.

Srivenkat hailing from Jupiter Colony in Tirumalgiri and Tejaswini, a native of NCL Borth Avenue in Kompally Municipality, were both software engineers.

They got married in 2013. Srivenkat secured a job in Dallas and moved to the United States three and a half years ago. He was later joined by his wife and children and eventually, his parents as well.

The family had recently travelled to Atlanta and were en route back to Dallas when the fatal accident occurred. Tragically, their trip ended in a fatal crash.

Authorities were able to identify the victims with the help of Siddhartha's school ID card found at the accident site.