At least 1 dead after drinking ‘adulterated’ toddy in Hyderabad, 14 in hospital

At least one person has died and 14 people are in hospital after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in Hyderabad.

The men are all from the city’s Kukatpally area.

They were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday (July 8) after complaining of ill health—acute gastroenteritis—and were subsequently shifted to the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), news agency PTI quoted health officials as saying on Wednesday.

Also read: The making of hooch, and its dangerous dance with chemistry and society

Question mark over death toll

While media reports put the death toll at one, BRS leader Krishank Manne claimed in an X post that of the 15 persons admitted in hospital on Tuesday night, three have died after consuming illicit toddy. He further alleged that the toddy joint was run by a Congress Leader.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday instructed health officials to ensure proper treatment for those undergoing treatment at NIMS.

The exact cause of the men falling ill after consuming the “adulterated” toddy is also reportedly being verified. Samples have been collected and will be sent for analysis.