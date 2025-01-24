Hyderabad murder | Police probe hits roadblock, no trace of body parts

The Hyderabad police have hit a wall during their investigation into the murder of a 35-year-old woman in the city because they are unable to recover any of her body parts.

The victim’s husband, Gurumurthy, a retired Army jawan, allegedly killed her, chopped her body into pieces, boiled them in a pressure cooker for several hours, ground the bones with a mortar and pestle, and then threw everything into different localities, including a nearby lake.

Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said that the police cannot go by mere claims, and that they were collecting all technical and scientific pieces of evidence, reported The Indian Express.

The accused allegedly confessed to the police that he had killed his wife, P Venkata Madhavi. Despite his confession, the police have not arrested him. They have however taken him into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Praveen Kumar told the publication that they had not yet recovered any body parts and did not have sufficient clues.

Fit of rage

Gurumurthy, who works as a security guard, reportedly told the police that he committed the murder in a fit of rage. He said that he hit his wife against a wall after a heated argument, and she died immediately.

He said he then dismembered her body with kitchen knives, and boiled the body parts to destroy any sign of the murder. The police believe that he did all that he could to hide the crime and avoid getting caught.

The police have recovered a pressure cooker, water heater, and knives from the scene of the crime.

The victim Madhavi was reported missing by her mother Subamma who complained to the police on January 18. Madhavi had walked out of their home after an argument with her husband on January 16, according to news reports.