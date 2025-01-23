Hyderabad shocker: Man cuts up wife, cooks body parts in pressure cooker; probe on

A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his wife and tried to cover up the murder by chopping her body into multiple pieces and cooking them in a pressure cooker to be able to easily dispose of her body.

This gruesome act came to light after Guru Murthy, a 45-year-old, confessed to the murder of his wife during a police investigation.

His wife Venkata Madhavi, 35, had been reported missing by the family on January 1, said news reports. When the police started the investigation, they were suspicious of the husband. After they questioned him, the husband Guru Murthy confessed to the crime.

According to reports, to enable him to dispose of her body easily, Guru Murthy , a former soldier, chopped her body in the bathroom and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker.

Then he took the bones out, and ground them using a pestle and boiled them again. After multiple rounds of cooking flesh and bones for three days, the man allegedly dumped the parts of her body in Meerpet Lake.

Guru Murthy is currently employed as a security guard with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The couple have two children, a boy and a girl.

It is still unclear why he murdered his wife. The couple reportedly fought a lot. The police are investigating the claims made by Guru Murthy.