Kerala: 24-year-old Greeshma gets death for killing boyfriend Sharon Raj

A Kerala court has sentenced a 24-year-old woman to death by hanging for murdering her boyfriend Sharon Raj by poisoning him with pesticides.

The court on Monday (January 20) emphasized that Greeshma’s age could not be considered a mitigating factor, stating that the crime was unprovoked and meticulously planned.

Additionally, Greeshma’s uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in destroying evidence. However, Greeshma’s mother, Sindhu, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The case revolves around the tragic death of 23-year-old radiology student Sharon Raj, from Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram, whom Greeshma poisoned at her house in Ramavarmanchirai on October 25, 2022.